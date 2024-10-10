Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hurricane Milton was a category 3 storm when it made landfall the evening of Oct. 9, 2024, in Siesta Key, Florida, about 70 miles south of Tampa. With 100 mile per hour winds and catastrophic rainfall flooding, the storm caused loss of life and widespread property damage. This GoPro footage is taken from a vehicle following the storm in Bradenton, Florida, and Palmetto, Florida, and shows damaged traffic signals, damaged homes and fences, cleared debris on the roadside and other damage. It also includes privately owned vehicle footage of driving through a Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) point of distribution (POD) in Bradenton, Florida, and then entering a FLARNG POD in Palmetto, Florida. All footage in this video was taken Oct. 11, 2024.



The Florida National Guard is part of a larger team and working closely with our civilian partner agencies. The FLNG stands ready to assist the people of Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern)