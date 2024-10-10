Hurricane Milton was a category 3 storm when it made landfall the evening of Oct. 9, 2024, in Siesta Key, Florida, about 70 miles south of Tampa. With 100 mile per hour winds and catastrophic rainfall flooding, the storm caused loss of life and widespread property damage. This GoPro footage is taken from a vehicle following the storm in Bradenton, Florida, and Palmetto, Florida, and shows damaged traffic signals, damaged homes and fences, cleared debris on the roadside and other damage. It also includes privately owned vehicle footage of driving through a Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) point of distribution (POD) in Bradenton, Florida, and then entering a FLARNG POD in Palmetto, Florida. All footage in this video was taken Oct. 11, 2024.
The Florida National Guard is part of a larger team and working closely with our civilian partner agencies. The FLNG stands ready to assist the people of Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940077
|VIRIN:
|241011-Z-CV219-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_110621215
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|BRADENTON, PALMETTO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.