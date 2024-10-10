Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

    BRADENTON, PALMETTO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Hurricane Milton was a category 3 storm when it made landfall the evening of Oct. 9, 2024, in Siesta Key, Florida, about 70 miles south of Tampa. With 100 mile per hour winds and catastrophic rainfall flooding, the storm caused loss of life and widespread property damage. This GoPro footage is taken from a vehicle following the storm in Bradenton, Florida, and Palmetto, Florida, and shows damaged traffic signals, damaged homes and fences, cleared debris on the roadside and other damage. It also includes privately owned vehicle footage of driving through a Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) point of distribution (POD) in Bradenton, Florida, and then entering a FLARNG POD in Palmetto, Florida. All footage in this video was taken Oct. 11, 2024.

    The Florida National Guard is part of a larger team and working closely with our civilian partner agencies. The FLNG stands ready to assist the people of Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940077
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-CV219-1026
    Filename: DOD_110621215
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: BRADENTON, PALMETTO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    FLARNG
    FLNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

