Florida National Guardsmen provide humanitarian relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, providing search and rescue, route clearance, points of distribution and more all across Florida. The Florida National Guard's commitment to preparedness ensures they are ready to support the community when needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 07:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940076
|VIRIN:
|241012-Z-ZR251-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110621193
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Response: Florida Army and Air National Guard in Action, by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.