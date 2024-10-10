Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response: Florida Army and Air National Guard in Action

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Florida National Guardsmen provide humanitarian relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, providing search and rescue, route clearance, points of distribution and more all across Florida. The Florida National Guard's commitment to preparedness ensures they are ready to support the community when needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 07:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940076
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-ZR251-3001
    Filename: DOD_110621193
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response: Florida Army and Air National Guard in Action, by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Milton
    Army National Guard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    Hurricane Milton

