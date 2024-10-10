Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Brings Relief To Hometown Amid Hurricane Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Spc. Randy Stuart, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, brings members of his company to provide relief to his hometown, Forest City, N.C. on 12 Oct. 2024. Stewart brought the need of helping hands in his hometown to the attention of his leadership, and once a plan was in place they rolled out from Chimney Rock where the rest of his company was assisting. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese and Sgt. Alison Strout)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 23:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940072
    VIRIN: 241012-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110620975
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Brings Relief To Hometown Amid Hurricane Recovery, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download