Soldier Brings Relief To Hometown Amid Hurricane Recovery

Spc. Randy Stuart, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, brings members of his company to provide relief to his hometown, Forest City, N.C. on 12 Oct. 2024. Stewart brought the need of helping hands in his hometown to the attention of his leadership, and once a plan was in place they rolled out from Chimney Rock where the rest of his company was assisting. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese and Sgt. Alison Strout)