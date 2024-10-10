Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard arrives in in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Indiana National Guard 776th Engineer Battalion arrive at the Florida National Guard Camp Blanding Joint Training Center to in-process, as they prepare to support missions for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940069
    VIRIN: 241012-A-UC670-9471
    Filename: DOD_110620911
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    Florida National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    FLNG
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    FloridaFirst
    Hurricane Milton

