Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Peter Nudd, with the 776th Maintenance Company, describes his experience in charge of the Hurricane Helene donation center at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, October 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 23:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940067
|VIRIN:
|241012-Z-YT260-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_110620870
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bristol Motor Speedway donation center, by SGT Everett Babbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee
Army National Guard