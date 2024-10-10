Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bristol Motor Speedway donation center

    BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Everett Babbitt 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Peter Nudd, with the 776th Maintenance Company, describes his experience in charge of the Hurricane Helene donation center at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, October 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 23:10
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, US

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    TNNGHurricaneRelief24
    35th Division Sustainment Brigade
    35th DSB

