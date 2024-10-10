Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division respond to Hurricane Helene

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Active duty Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, mobilize to North Carolina to provide disaster relief support to the community of Chimney Rock in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 10, 2024.

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Clark, an infantryman, provides a working interview during the B-Roll package. The Soldiers helped clear mud and debris that filled homes and stores along the Broad River, which flooded during the storm and destroyed properties and took down power and telephone poles.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940062
    VIRIN: 241010-O-TI382-1769
    Filename: DOD_110620831
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division respond to Hurricane Helene, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Helene
    Helene 2024

