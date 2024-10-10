Active duty Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, mobilize to North Carolina to provide disaster relief support to the community of Chimney Rock in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 10, 2024.
Staff Sgt. Kyle Clark, an infantryman, provides a working interview during the B-Roll package. The Soldiers helped clear mud and debris that filled homes and stores along the Broad River, which flooded during the storm and destroyed properties and took down power and telephone poles.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940062
|VIRIN:
|241010-O-TI382-1769
|Filename:
|DOD_110620831
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division respond to Hurricane Helene, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
