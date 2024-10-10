Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division respond to Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Active duty Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, mobilize to North Carolina to provide disaster relief support to the community of Chimney Rock in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 10, 2024.



Staff Sgt. Kyle Clark, an infantryman, provides a working interview during the B-Roll package. The Soldiers helped clear mud and debris that filled homes and stores along the Broad River, which flooded during the storm and destroyed properties and took down power and telephone poles.