U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas take part in the first day of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Field Medical Badge event with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment on Sept 16, 2024.
The EPFA begins and ends with a one-mile plate carrier run. Between the run, the E3B candidates completed several tasks designed to push them physically. These tasks included 30 hand-release pushups, a 50-meter water jug carry, tossing 15 sandbags, a 50-meter low-crawl and three to five-second rushes.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940059
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-NI967-3339
|Filename:
|DOD_110620722
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers put to the test during E3B event, by PFC Kelvineisha Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
