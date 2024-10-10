2-27 Mortar Interviews as OPFOR During JPMRC 25-01

U.S. Army Spc. Colin Hughes, an Indirect Fire Infantryman, also known as mortarmen, assigned to Comanche Co., 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, discusses training as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
