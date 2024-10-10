Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at Rutgers, Seton Hall, and Princeton universities conducted the College Field Training Exercise (CFTX) at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2024. This year's CFTX served as a culminating event, following months of preparation and training. The exercise simulated scenarios mirroring the challenges encountered by U.S. Army Officers on a daily basis. This CFTX has the distinction of being hosted by a New Jersey Army National Guard Officer. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|10.12.2024
|10.12.2024 16:36
|Interviews
|940056
|241012-A-AA072-3150
|DOD_110620678
|00:01:34
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|0
|0
