    ROTC CFTX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at Rutgers, Seton Hall, and Princeton universities conducted the College Field Training Exercise (CFTX) at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2024. This year's CFTX served as a culminating event, following months of preparation and training. The exercise simulated scenarios mirroring the challenges encountered by U.S. Army Officers on a daily basis. This CFTX has the distinction of being hosted by a New Jersey Army National Guard Officer. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 16:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940056
    VIRIN: 241012-A-AA072-3150
    Filename: DOD_110620678
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC CFTX, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    U.S. Army
    ROTC
    National Guard
    CFTX

