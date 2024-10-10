Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jillian Zakrzeski and Staff Sgt. Martin Martinez with 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provide insight about Points of Distribution in Manatee County, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Florida National Guard had POD sites where food and water were distributed to civilians in need.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:20
