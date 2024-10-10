Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st provides route clearance for affected citizens

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, A co., 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) removed dirt, rocks, and fallen trees from a road in Pensacola, N.C., Oct. 11, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940047
    VIRIN: 241011-A-YM156-9886
    PIN: 9886
    Filename: DOD_110620562
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    101st Airborne Division
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

