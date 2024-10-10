Vertical B-Roll: Guardians in Action: Florida and South Carolina National Guard Lead Tornado Search and Rescue After Milton's Fury

U.S. soldiers from the Florida and South Carolina National Guard search for residents in need of assistance near Stuart, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Areas of the city were decimated by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton as the storm progressed across the state. The soldiers are assigned to Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Detachment 1, 1051st Transportation Company, 1050 Transportation Battalion, in Florida and South Carolina, respectively. Currently, there are over 6,500 soldiers and airmen from Guard units in Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, New York, and Louisiana assisting state and local officials in response operations across impacted areas of Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Cammy Alberts)
|10.10.2024
|10.13.2024 06:57
|B-Roll
|940045
|241010-Z-UJ487-3407
|DOD_110620555
|00:01:15
|FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
