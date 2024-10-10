Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vertical B-Roll: Guardians in Action: Florida and South Carolina National Guard Lead Tornado Search and Rescue After Milton's Fury

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Maj. Cammy Alberts 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. soldiers from the Florida and South Carolina National Guard search for residents in need of assistance near Stuart, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Areas of the city were decimated by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton as the storm progressed across the state. The soldiers are assigned to Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Detachment 1, 1051st Transportation Company, 1050 Transportation Battalion, in Florida and South Carolina, respectively. Currently, there are over 6,500 soldiers and airmen from Guard units in Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, New York, and Louisiana assisting state and local officials in response operations across impacted areas of Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Cammy Alberts)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 06:57
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US

    Search and rescue
    Florida National Guard
    Search & Rescue
    HurricaneMilton24

