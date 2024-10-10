Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response

    ELLENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, hand out food and water at a Point of Distribution in Ellenton, Fla., Oct. 12, 2024. The Florida National Guard worked alongside local communities to provide safety and support, making resources available to residents in affected areas.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 16:48
    Location: ELLENTON, FLORIDA, US

