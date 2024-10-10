Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two from vessel taking on water

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescues two people from a sinking vessel approximately 55 miles northeast of Key West, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The two people were transported to Marathon with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 11:47
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Rescue
    Helo
    Air Station Miami

