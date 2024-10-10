Coast Guard rescues two from vessel taking on water

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescues two people from a sinking vessel approximately 55 miles northeast of Key West, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The two people were transported to Marathon with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940039
|VIRIN:
|241011-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110620527
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
