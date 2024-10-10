Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLARNG Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton 2024

    BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. The Florida National Guard was joined by multiple other state’s National Guard assets as they conducted operations before and after the storm's landfall. Civilian search and rescue teams were among the many other components working alongside their military counterparts as they provided assistance to those in affected areas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940038
    VIRIN: 241011-A-RH401-6062
    Filename: DOD_110620487
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton 2024, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Milton 2024

