Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. The Florida National Guard was joined by multiple other state’s National Guard assets as they conducted operations before and after the storm's landfall. Civilian search and rescue teams were among the many other components working alongside their military counterparts as they provided assistance to those in affected areas.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940038
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-RH401-6062
|Filename:
|DOD_110620487
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FLARNG Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton 2024, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS
