FLARNG Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940038" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. The Florida National Guard was joined by multiple other state’s National Guard assets as they conducted operations before and after the storm's landfall. Civilian search and rescue teams were among the many other components working alongside their military counterparts as they provided assistance to those in affected areas.