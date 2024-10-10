Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Hurricane Helene response update Oct. 11, 2024

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Col. Brad Morgan provides an update on the USACE response to Hurricane Helene, Oct. 11, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
    (b-roll contribution by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 05:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940034
    VIRIN: 241011-A-PA223-1210
    Filename: DOD_110620381
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    interview
    USACE
    emergency response
    Helene24

