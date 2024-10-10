Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to send a team to Exercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales. Eight cadets took on what is considered NATO's most challenging patrol test Oct. 8-10, securing a bronze medal. Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events.
(0:00-0:43) Patrol start
(0:46 - 1:20) Event: chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN)
(1:22 - 1:41) Event: water crossing
(1:44 - 2:04) Event: minefield
(2:05 - 2:59) Environment and scene setting b-roll
(3:01- 4:23) Event: urban combat
(4:25 - 5:41) Award ceremony
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 04:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940033
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-YR592-6502
|Filename:
|DOD_110620380
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|BRECON, WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures a bronze medal, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
