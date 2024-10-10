Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures a bronze medal

    BRECON, WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2024

    Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to send a team to Exercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales. Eight cadets took on what is considered NATO's most challenging patrol test Oct. 8-10, securing a bronze medal. Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events.

    (0:00-0:43) Patrol start  

    (0:46 - 1:20) Event: chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN)

    (1:22 - 1:41) Event: water crossing   

    (1:44 - 2:04) Event: minefield

    (2:05 - 2:59) Environment and scene setting b-roll  

    (3:01- 4:23) Event: urban combat

    (4:25 - 5:41) Award ceremony

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940033
    VIRIN: 241010-A-YR592-6502
    Filename: DOD_110620380
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: BRECON, WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB

    This work, Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures a bronze medal, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMI
    Virginia Military Institute
    Army ROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Exercise Cambrian Patrol

