Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures a bronze medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC program to send a team to Exercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales. Eight cadets took on what is considered NATO's most challenging patrol test Oct. 8-10, securing a bronze medal. Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events.



(0:00-0:43) Patrol start



(0:46 - 1:20) Event: chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN)



(1:22 - 1:41) Event: water crossing



(1:44 - 2:04) Event: minefield



(2:05 - 2:59) Environment and scene setting b-roll



(3:01- 4:23) Event: urban combat



(4:25 - 5:41) Award ceremony