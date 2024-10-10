Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team compete, win gold at skydiving world championships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Team USA 8-way competes in the 8-way Formation Skydiving category of the FAI World Championships on 8 October 2024 in Beaufort, N.C. The video depicts a record setting round, in which the team earned the 8-way Longest Sequence, with 37 formations completed. Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Connors were part of the record. (Video courtesy of Chris Bess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940029
    VIRIN: 241008-A-id671-9854
    Filename: DOD_110620167
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BEAUFORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team compete, win gold at skydiving world championships, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team compete, win gold at skydiving world championships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Skydiving
    golden knights
    competition
    Team USA
    world championships
    FAI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download