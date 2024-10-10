Team USA 8-way competes in the 8-way Formation Skydiving category of the FAI World Championships on 8 October 2024 in Beaufort, N.C. The video depicts a record setting round, in which the team earned the 8-way Longest Sequence, with 37 formations completed. Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Connors were part of the record. (Video courtesy of Chris Bess)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 00:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940029
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-id671-9854
|Filename:
|DOD_110620167
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team compete, win gold at skydiving world championships
