Soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team compete, win gold at skydiving world championships

Team USA 8-way competes in the 8-way Formation Skydiving category of the FAI World Championships on 8 October 2024 in Beaufort, N.C. The video depicts a record setting round, in which the team earned the 8-way Longest Sequence, with 37 formations completed. Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Connors were part of the record. (Video courtesy of Chris Bess)