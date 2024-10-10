Florida National Guard Distributes Aid After Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operate a point of distribution (POD) site in Palmetto, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The FLARNG established PODs to distribute food and essential supplies to civilians affected by Hurricane Milton, providing critical relief to the community during recovery efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maddie Fortune)
|10.11.2024
|10.12.2024 06:34
|B-Roll
|940027
|241011-A-GR748-4365
|DOD_110620057
|00:00:44
|Location:
|PALMETTO, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
