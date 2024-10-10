Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Distributes Aid After Hurricane Milton

    PALMETTO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Madeline Fortune 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operate a point of distribution (POD) site in Palmetto, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The FLARNG established PODs to distribute food and essential supplies to civilians affected by Hurricane Milton, providing critical relief to the community during recovery efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maddie Fortune)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940027
    VIRIN: 241011-A-GR748-4365
    Filename: DOD_110620057
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PALMETTO, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Distributes Aid After Hurricane Milton, by SGT Madeline Fortune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    FLARNG
    FLNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

