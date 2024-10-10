Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, facilitate distribution of humanitarian aid to citizens impacted by Hurricane Milton at a point of distribution in Palmetto, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. FLARNG Soldiers are positioned around the state to help fellow Floridians in their time of need and will be distributing essential items such as food, water and ice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Terrance Salinas)