Florida National Guard Responds to Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, facilitate distribution of humanitarian aid to citizens impacted by Hurricane Milton at a point of distribution in Palmetto, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. FLARNG Soldiers are positioned around the state to help fellow Floridians in their time of need and will be distributing essential items such as food, water and ice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Terrance Salinas)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940026
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-KO716-9458
|Filename:
|DOD_110620044
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|PALMETTO, FLORIDA, US
