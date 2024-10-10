Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading NATO’s 360° Alliance – Admiral Stuart Munsch

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto and Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo

    U.S. Navy Band

    Interview with Admiral Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Africa and Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NATO.

    Shown at the U.S. Navy Band's Concert for the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 22:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940024
    VIRIN: 241011-N-PQ545-5840
    Filename: DOD_110619971
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    TAGS

    NATO
    Allied Joint Forces Command Naples
    Stuart Munsch
    NATO @ 75

