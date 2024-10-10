Leading NATO’s 360° Alliance – Admiral Stuart Munsch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940024" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Admiral Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Africa and Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NATO.



Shown at the U.S. Navy Band's Concert for the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy