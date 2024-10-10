Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Different Uniforms, One Big Family – The Men and Women of NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto and Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown

    U.S. Navy Band

    In celebration of the 75th anniversary of NATO, a variety of servicemembers stationed at Allied Joint Force Command Naples discuss what their service in this unique multinational environment means to them.

    Shown at the U.S. Navy Band's Concert for the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940019
    VIRIN: 241011-N-PQ545-3214
    Filename: DOD_110619951
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Different Uniforms, One Big Family – The Men and Women of NATO, by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto and CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JFC Naples
    Allied Joint Force Command Naples
    NATO75
    NATO @ 75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download