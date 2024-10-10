Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

    SIESTA KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton Response in Siesta Key, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 21:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940017
    VIRIN: 241010-A-RH401-8139
    Filename: DOD_110619931
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SIESTA KEY, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

