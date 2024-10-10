FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton Response in Siesta Key, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 21:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940017
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-RH401-8139
|Filename:
|DOD_110619931
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SIESTA KEY, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
