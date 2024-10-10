Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin discusses her deployment in command of USS Thomas Hudner in 2023. While in the Red Sea, USS Hudner engaged and destroyed multiple one-way attack UAVs.
Shown at the U.S. Navy Band's Concert for the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 22:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940016
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-PQ545-8911
|Filename:
|DOD_110619930
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin and USS Hudner: Defining Today's Warfighter, by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto and CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.