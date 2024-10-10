Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin and USS Hudner: Defining Today's Warfighter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto and Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown

    U.S. Navy Band

    Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin discusses her deployment in command of USS Thomas Hudner in 2023. While in the Red Sea, USS Hudner engaged and destroyed multiple one-way attack UAVs.

    Shown at the U.S. Navy Band's Concert for the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940016
    VIRIN: 241011-N-PQ545-8911
    Filename: DOD_110619930
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin and USS Hudner: Defining Today's Warfighter, by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto and CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Sea
    USS Thomas Hudner
    Hudner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download