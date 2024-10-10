Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews fly over cutters in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, USCGC Resolute, and USCGC Pablo Valent as they patrol off the coast of Tampa Bay following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 11, 2024. These three cutter crews will provide offshore search and rescue coverage on the west coast of Florida to assist Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which were both impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Pierce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940014
    VIRIN: 241011-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_110619896
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

