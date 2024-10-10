Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews fly over cutters in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, USCGC Resolute, and USCGC Pablo Valent as they patrol off the coast of Tampa Bay following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 11, 2024. These three cutter crews will provide offshore search and rescue coverage on the west coast of Florida to assist Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which were both impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Pierce)