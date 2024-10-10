Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response efforts through the western coast of Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall. Thousands of Florida Guardsmen were joined by other National Guard components from other states during this large-scale disaster response.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940006
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-RH401-4250
|Filename:
|DOD_110619667
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-111th Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
