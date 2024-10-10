1-111th Provides Air Support During Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response efforts through the western coast of Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall. Thousands of Florida Guardsmen were joined by other National Guard components from other states during this large-scale disaster response.