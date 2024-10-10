Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3-265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment help distribute food and water at a Point of Distribution in Brandon, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940005
    VIRIN: 241011-A-A5037-8001
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110619665
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

