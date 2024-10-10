Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Special Purpose Force Helocast

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Reconnaissance Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct helocast operations with an enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Oct. 8, 2024. This event was the first opportunity for II MEF to conduct helocast operations with the recently fielded ECRRC. Helocasting is a specialized insertion and extraction technique that enables Marines to conduct amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 20:14
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Special Purpose Force Helocast, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RECON, Helocast, 22D MEU, ECRRC, CH53, MARFORSYSCOM

