Maritime Special Purpose Force Helocast

Reconnaissance Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct helocast operations with an enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Oct. 8, 2024. This event was the first opportunity for II MEF to conduct helocast operations with the recently fielded ECRRC. Helocasting is a specialized insertion and extraction technique that enables Marines to conduct amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940001
|VIRIN:
|241008-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110619615
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
