    Fire Prevention Week | 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Patrons from the Fort Knox community attend a Fire Prevention Week open house and demonstration day at Fire Station No. 1, Fort Knox, Kentucky Oct. 11, 2024. The demonstrations included a rescue and a Max Fire Box live demonstration by the Fort Knox Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939996
    VIRIN: 241011-O-GF376-8686
    Filename: DOD_110619354
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week | 2024, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Fire Prevention Week
    Army
    Fort Knox Fire Department

