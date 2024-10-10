Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-533 receives their first F-35B Lightning II jet

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), receive their first F-35B Lightning II jet at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. VMFA-533 received their first F-35B Lightning II jet, marking their transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F-35B. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939993
    VIRIN: 241011-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110619170
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Beaufort
    Marines
    F-35B Lightning
    2ndMAW
    USMCNews

