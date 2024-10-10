U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 533, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), receive their first F-35B Lightning II jet at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. VMFA-533 received their first F-35B Lightning II jet, marking their transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F-35B. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939993
|VIRIN:
|241011-M-JW402-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110619170
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, VMFA-533 receives their first F-35B Lightning II jet, by Cpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
