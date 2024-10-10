Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military GME Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency Graduate Medical Education Program is the premiere platform for producing Medical Corps Officers who are expert clinicians, trained to the scope of practice required in the operational force, and acculturated in the Medical Corps.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:44
    Location: US

    Medical
    Graduate
    Education
    DHA
    GME

