    Leftover Materials Receive Explosive Send-Off at Arnold AFB

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    With assistance from Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel out of Eglin AFB, a controlled detonation was conducted at Arnold AFB to safely dispose of leftover explosive material.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939982
    VIRIN: 240910-F-Ex543-1001
    Filename: DOD_110619136
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leftover Materials Receive Explosive Send-Off at Arnold AFB, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Arnold AFB

