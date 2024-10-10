Soldiers from the 1051st Transportation Company and 1st Battalion 124th Infantry Regiment work together to pass out food and water to civilians after Hurricane Milton in Fort Pierce, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The state of Florida has established points of distribution throughout Florida and operated at various logistic staging areas to ensure supplies are available to those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas. S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939976
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-HQ196-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_110619018
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: Guard Units Coordinate Relief Efforts After Hurricane Milton, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.