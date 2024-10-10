Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Guard Units Coordinate Relief Efforts After Hurricane Milton

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Soldiers from the 1051st Transportation Company and 1st Battalion 124th Infantry Regiment work together to pass out food and water to civilians after Hurricane Milton in Fort Pierce, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. The state of Florida has established points of distribution throughout Florida and operated at various logistic staging areas to ensure supplies are available to those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas. S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939976
    VIRIN: 241011-F-HQ196-1022
    Filename: DOD_110619018
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Guard Units Coordinate Relief Efforts After Hurricane Milton, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Florida Naitonal Guard
    HurricaneMilton24

