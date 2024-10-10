The Air Force Security Forces Center is conducting a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at the Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. The course, which began in June and ends in November, is going through a final beta test to deliver sharper, innovative weapons and tactics instructors to the enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939973
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110618919
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.