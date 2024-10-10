video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Security Forces Center is conducting a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at the Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. The course, which began in June and ends in November, is going through a final beta test to deliver sharper, innovative weapons and tactics instructors to the enterprise.