    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course

    FT. BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Security Forces Center is conducting a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at the Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas.  The course, which began in June and ends in November, is going through a final beta test to deliver sharper, innovative weapons and tactics instructors to the enterprise.

