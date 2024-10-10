In the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson stood up the Integrated Development Office Sept. 16, 2024. The IDO is a command-level office designed to acquire the right capabilities and field them faster and more effectively across AFMC and the Air Force enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939971
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-VJ282-6487
|Filename:
|DOD_110618889
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC stands up Integrated Development Office, latest GPC milestone, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.