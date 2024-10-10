Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC stands up Integrated Development Office, latest GPC milestone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson stood up the Integrated Development Office Sept. 16, 2024. The IDO is a command-level office designed to acquire the right capabilities and field them faster and more effectively across AFMC and the Air Force enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939971
    VIRIN: 241011-F-VJ282-6487
    Filename: DOD_110618889
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC stands up Integrated Development Office, latest GPC milestone, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GPC
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Great Power Competition
    reoptimization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download