AFMC stands up Integrated Development Office, latest GPC milestone

In the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson stood up the Integrated Development Office Sept. 16, 2024. The IDO is a command-level office designed to acquire the right capabilities and field them faster and more effectively across AFMC and the Air Force enterprise.