    357th FS Range Day

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron fly during a range day at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2024. The 357th FS is the only active-duty training squadron for the A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots. (The horizontal flip effect was used in this video) (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939966
    VIRIN: 241004-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110618831
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    A-10
    Attack
    355FS
    RangeDay

