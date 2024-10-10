357th FS Range Day

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron fly during a range day at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2024. The 357th FS is the only active-duty training squadron for the A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots. (The horizontal flip effect was used in this video) (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939966
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110618831
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
