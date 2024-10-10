Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrant Officer Training School PT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Warrant Officer Candidates participate in physical training at Maxwell AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939959
    VIRIN: 241010-F-BL084-1309
    Filename: DOD_110618791
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Training School PT, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOTS
    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School
    Warrant Officer Training School
    Air Force Warrant Officer
    Air Force Warrant Officer School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download