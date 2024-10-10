AWSC Salomon Padilla Retirement Ceremony
United States Navy
October 4, 2024
NAS Fallon, Nevada
“22 Years of Dedicated Service”
The audio had an echo in the earlier version, so I reduced it with reverb.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939958
|VIRIN:
|241004-N-KF756-3901
|Filename:
|DOD_110618739
|Length:
|01:10:24
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AWSC Salomon Padilla Retirement Ceremony, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.