Have a Float Plan

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Staff Officer Pierce Lilly from Washington D.C. provides some safety preparedness tips before going out on the water at Coast Guard Station Washington D.C., September 24, 2024. The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free vessel safety inspection checks to ensure a vessel complies with local and federal regulations. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)