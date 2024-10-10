Have a Float Plan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Staff Officer Pierce Lilly from Washington D.C. provides some safety preparedness tips before going out on the water at Coast Guard Station Washington D.C., September 24, 2024. The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free vessel safety inspection checks to ensure a vessel complies with local and federal regulations. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939944
    VIRIN: 240924-G-FN033-1001
    Filename: DOD_110618316
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    boating
    coast guard auxiliary
    boat safety

