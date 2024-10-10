Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Memorial Video

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks and Seaman Mark Pena

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241011-N-IC246-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 6, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) create a video for the 24th anniversary of the USS Cole bombing, October 6. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Maddocks and Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939943
    VIRIN: 241011-N-IC246-1001
    Filename: DOD_110618312
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

