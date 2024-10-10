USS Cole Memorial Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241011-N-IC246-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 6, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) create a video for the 24th anniversary of the USS Cole bombing, October 6. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Maddocks and Seaman Mark Peña)