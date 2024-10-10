USS Cole Memorial Video

241011-N-IC246-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 6, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) create a video for the 24th anniversary of the USS Cole bombing, October 6. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Maddocks and Seaman Mark Peña)
