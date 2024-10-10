Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col Daniel Brown Interview Florida Army National Guard

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Brandon Miles 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Daniel Brown, commander of the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, and Soldiers from Delta Troop removed a water barrier protecting the water treatment plant in Tampa, Florida after Hurricane Milton passed on Oct. 10, 2024. Florida National Guard provides humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, and more.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

