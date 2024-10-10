Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard pilot interview on Longboat Key rescue

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Lt. Ian Logan and Lt. Landon Klopfenstein, Coast Guard pilots at Air Station Miami, describe their account of a rescue approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Florida, Oct. 10th, 2024. The rescue concluded after man who was clinging to a cooler, was hoisted and transported to a local hospital shortly before Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 07:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939934
    VIRIN: 241011-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110617912
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    Rescue
    Miami
    Coast Guard
    Cooler
    HurricaneMilton24

