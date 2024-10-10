Coast Guard pilot interview on Longboat Key rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Ian Logan and Lt. Landon Klopfenstein, Coast Guard pilots at Air Station Miami, describe their account of a rescue approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Florida, Oct. 10th, 2024. The rescue concluded after man who was clinging to a cooler, was hoisted and transported to a local hospital shortly before Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)