Coast Guard pilot interview on Longboat Key rescue

Lt. Ian Logan and Lt. Landon Klopfenstein, Coast Guard pilots at Air Station Miami, describe their account of a rescue approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Florida, Oct. 10th, 2024. The rescue concluded after man who was clinging to a cooler, was hoisted and transported to a local hospital shortly before Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939934
|VIRIN:
|241011-G-FL647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110617912
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
