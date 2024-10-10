B-Roll: Ospreys Transport Disaster Relief Aid Following Typhoon Julian in Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, load disaster relief supplies into MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)