Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Year Commissioning Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America (LHA 6) 10 Year Commissioning Anniversary

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939923
    VIRIN: 241010-N-SW005-1240
    Filename: DOD_110617297
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Year Commissioning Anniversary, by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download