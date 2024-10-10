Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Army Corps installs generator for water pump in support of Hurricane Helene

    BANNER ELK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team installs a FEMA generator at a water pump station in Banner Elk, North Carolina, after the community lost power due to Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939919
    VIRIN: 241009-A-TI382-4732
    Filename: DOD_110617257
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: BANNER ELK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Emergency response
    Emergency Power
    Helene
    Helene 2024

