The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team installs a FEMA generator at a water pump station in Banner Elk, North Carolina, after the community lost power due to Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 22:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939919
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-TI382-4732
|Filename:
|DOD_110617257
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|BANNER ELK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Army Corps installs generator for water pump in support of Hurricane Helene, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.