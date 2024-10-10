Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Bring Assistance To Chimney Rock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers Assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, provide assistance to local business owners in Chimney Rock, N.C. on 10 Oct. 2024. Chimney Rock was struck hard by surging waters as a result of Hurricane Helene, sweeping away entire homes and destroying establishments. (U.S. Army video. by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939908
    VIRIN: 241010-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110617149
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Bring Assistance To Chimney Rock, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download