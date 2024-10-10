101st Airborne Division Soldiers Bring Assistance To Chimney Rock

Soldiers Assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, provide assistance to local business owners in Chimney Rock, N.C. on 10 Oct. 2024. Chimney Rock was struck hard by surging waters as a result of Hurricane Helene, sweeping away entire homes and destroying establishments. (U.S. Army video. by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|10.10.2024
|10.10.2024 21:06
|B-Roll
|939908
|241010-A-SM410-1001
|DOD_110617149
|00:01:14
|CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
