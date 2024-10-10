DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022

It was great memory of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa’s one of the organization days at Torii Beach. With delicious food, laughter and water activities, the employees and leadership charged full of “DLA Energy” to serve our customers again.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939905
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-VF108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110617135
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
