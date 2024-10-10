DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It was great memory of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa’s one of the organization days at Torii Beach. With delicious food, laughter and water activities, the employees and leadership charged full of “DLA Energy” to serve our customers again.