    U.S. Navy's Blue Angels Fly to San Francisco Fleet Week 24

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    Navy Region Southwest

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs aerobatic formation maneuvers during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 over the San Francisco Bay, Oct. 10, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939903
    VIRIN: 241010-N-EE352-2001
    Filename: DOD_110617099
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Blue Angels
    SFFW
    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24

