Pacific Marines Aid the Republic of the Philippines After Typhoon Hits

Pacific Marines work alongside members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to stage and transport relief supplies in the Northern Philippines, Oct. 6 to 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)