    Pacific Marines Aid the Republic of the Philippines After Typhoon Hits

    PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Pacific Marines work alongside members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to stage and transport relief supplies in the Northern Philippines, Oct. 6 to 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939901
    VIRIN: 241010-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110617050
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PH

    Hawaii
    Philippines
    Humanitarian Aid
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM

