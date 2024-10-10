Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Williams: Providing mental healthcare to the fleet

Caption: U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Williams, a behavioral health provider at the Rockmore-King Clinic, provides information about the mental health care she gives Coast Guard members in Kodiak, Alaska, Oct. 10, 2024. Williams is the first clinical social worker in the Coast Guard, providing members care through therapy sessions, referrals, and crisis management classes. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)
