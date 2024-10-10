Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Williams: Providing mental healthcare to the fleet

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Caption: U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Williams, a behavioral health provider at the Rockmore-King Clinic, provides information about the mental health care she gives Coast Guard members in Kodiak, Alaska, Oct. 10, 2024. Williams is the first clinical social worker in the Coast Guard, providing members care through therapy sessions, referrals, and crisis management classes. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 20:06
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Rockmore-King Clinic
    mental health awareness

